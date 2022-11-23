Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Boosts Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3,862.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 449.5% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHA stock opened at $42.65 on Wednesday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $37.25 and a 52 week high of $53.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.27.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

