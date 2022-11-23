Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,108 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 44,610 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,446,000 after buying an additional 13,639 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 131.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 337,328 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,059,000 after buying an additional 191,567 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 4,266 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,610 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 6.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BHP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.01) to GBX 2,250 ($26.61) in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($24.83) to GBX 2,200 ($26.01) in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,310 ($27.31) to GBX 2,330 ($27.55) in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.01) to GBX 2,300 ($27.20) in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BHP Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,913.20.

Shares of BHP opened at $58.75 on Wednesday. BHP Group Limited has a 1-year low of $46.92 and a 1-year high of $79.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.70 and a 200 day moving average of $55.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

