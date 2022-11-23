Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $496,000 Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,700.0% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

SCHD opened at $78.29 on Wednesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $65.96 and a twelve month high of $82.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.30.

