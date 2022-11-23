Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $691,000 Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lowered its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,455 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 1,212.5% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 105 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in Stryker by 720.0% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 123 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 41.4% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Stryker during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 532.4% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Stock Up 0.8 %

SYK stock opened at $226.52 on Wednesday. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $188.84 and a 52 week high of $280.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.72 billion, a PE ratio of 35.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $215.86 and a 200 day moving average of $214.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.11). Stryker had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SYK shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Stryker from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Stryker to $230.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total value of $74,691.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,806,192.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total transaction of $63,708.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,032,281.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total transaction of $74,691.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,774 shares in the company, valued at $2,806,192.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,240 shares of company stock valued at $268,425 in the last ninety days. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.