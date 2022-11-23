Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Purchases 157 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,289 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 41.5% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of USMV stock opened at $73.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.11. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

