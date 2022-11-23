Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Purchases 62 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,689 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,556,205 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,292,600,000 after purchasing an additional 130,569 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,774,825 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,073,196,000 after purchasing an additional 417,870 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 98.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,465,118 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,469,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207,354 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,350,959 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,811,813,000 after purchasing an additional 652,048 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,318,082 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $661,237,000 after purchasing an additional 41,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

NSC opened at $251.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $203.65 and a 1 year high of $299.20. The firm has a market cap of $58.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.32.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 36.47%.

NSC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Norfolk Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $221.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Benchmark dropped their price target on Norfolk Southern to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. TD Securities cut Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $286.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.71.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

