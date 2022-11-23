Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 312.8% in the first quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $161,000.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Price Performance

FALN stock opened at $24.66 on Wednesday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.41 and a fifty-two week high of $30.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.98.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a $0.136 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%.

