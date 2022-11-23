Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Sells 211 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC trimmed its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 151.5% in the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Deere & Company by 40.0% in the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 75.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DE has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Deere & Company from $393.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $410.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $416.00 to $424.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 21st. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $407.05.

Deere & Company Stock Up 1.2 %

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Shares of DE opened at $416.56 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $375.09 and its 200 day moving average is $353.29. The company has a market capitalization of $125.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.09. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $283.81 and a 12-month high of $446.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 22.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,697 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total value of $2,686,300.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,413,059.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 984 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.11, for a total value of $398,628.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,536,534.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,697 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total value of $2,686,300.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,413,059.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,019 shares of company stock valued at $5,516,276 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Deere & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Stories

