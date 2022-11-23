Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Takes $642,000 Position in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBDQ. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 158.7% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 6,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,197 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 10.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,361,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,621,000 after acquiring an additional 133,679 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 82,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists raised its position in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 232,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,876,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,171,000 after acquiring an additional 5,778 shares in the last quarter.

iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF stock opened at $24.29 on Wednesday. iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF has a 12 month low of $23.86 and a 12 month high of $26.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.57.

