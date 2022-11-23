Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Acquired by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 134.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,965 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $2,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Dover by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,388,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,624,322,000 after buying an additional 1,348,890 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dover in the 1st quarter worth about $83,771,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dover by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,189,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,318,000 after buying an additional 259,902 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dover by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,895,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,650,899,000 after buying an additional 224,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Dover by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 288,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,202,000 after buying an additional 133,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dover news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 2,203 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total transaction of $277,974.54. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,441.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dover Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DOV opened at $142.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.17. Dover Co. has a one year low of $114.49 and a one year high of $184.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.18.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.06. Dover had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dover Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DOV. StockNews.com raised Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Dover from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Dover from $156.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Dover from $155.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Dover from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.09.

About Dover

(Get Rating)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.