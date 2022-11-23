Drax Group (OTCMKTS:DRXGF) Price Target Cut to GBX 850 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Drax Group (OTCMKTS:DRXGF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,020 ($12.06) to GBX 850 ($10.05) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Drax Group from GBX 950 ($11.23) to GBX 1,050 ($12.42) in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Drax Group from GBX 537 ($6.35) to GBX 598 ($7.07) in a report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Drax Group from GBX 820 ($9.70) to GBX 1,000 ($11.82) in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Drax Group from GBX 990 ($11.71) to GBX 1,010 ($11.94) in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Drax Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $855.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS DRXGF remained flat at $7.38 during midday trading on Wednesday. Drax Group has a 1 year low of $5.36 and a 1 year high of $11.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.99.

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and Pellet Production. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

