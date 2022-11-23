DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Position Lessened by Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 94.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 268,970 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 12,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 8,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 3,631 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on DD shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.23.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE DD traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $71.31. 6,519 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,200,515. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.41. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.52 and a twelve month high of $85.16.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 13.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is 36.46%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

