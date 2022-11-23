Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 696 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LGT Group Foundation boosted its stake in Ecolab by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 15,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2.8% during the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Ecolab by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,902,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 9,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 159.7% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 71,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,694,000 after purchasing an additional 44,213 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ECL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ecolab from $181.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Ecolab from $178.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.82.

In other news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total value of $392,518.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,716 shares in the company, valued at $2,852,752.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total transaction of $392,518.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,852,752.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director David Maclennan bought 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $139.66 per share, with a total value of $111,728.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,759,297.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $148.92 on Wednesday. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.04 and a 12-month high of $237.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $148.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.24. The company has a market capitalization of $42.42 billion, a PE ratio of 37.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.03.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

