ECOMI (OMI) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $953,806.84

ECOMI (OMI) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 23rd. Over the last seven days, ECOMI has traded down 18.4% against the U.S. dollar. ECOMI has a total market cap of $193.67 million and approximately $953,806.84 worth of ECOMI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ECOMI token can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,417.05 or 0.08633479 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.45 or 0.00471853 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,751.70 or 0.28950101 BTC.

ECOMI Token Profile

ECOMI (OMI) is a token. It launched on October 31st, 2017. ECOMI’s total supply is 310,884,471,276 tokens and its circulating supply is 264,382,112,394 tokens. ECOMI’s official Twitter account is @ecomi_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. ECOMI’s official message board is medium.com/ecomi. ECOMI’s official website is www.ecomi.com.

Buying and Selling ECOMI

According to CryptoCompare, “ECOMI is a technology company based in Singapore and it offers a one-stop-shop for digital collectibles through the ECOMI Collect app bringing pop culture and entertainment into the 21st century.The Collect app allows users to experience true ownership of premium digital collectibles. Through the app marketplace, users can obtain common, rare, or one-of-a-kind digital collectibles, share these across the social network service, and exchange them with the Collect community, all from the palm of their hand.ECOMI sees digital collectibles as a new asset class that offers intellectual property owners the opportunity for new revenue streams in the digital landscape. Digital streaming, gaming, and in-app purchasing have become a multibillion-dollar market and the next to join this digital trend is the pop culture and collectibles industry.ECOMI also offers two cold storage solutions- The Secure Wallet, available now, is the world's only true cold storage wallet. Currently stores BTC, LTC, ETH, XRP, BCH, GoChain, OMI, ERC20 tokens, ERC721 NFT's (digital collectibles).To be released Q4 2019- the ECOMI Collect Digital Wallet. A similar device however it is designed solely for NFTs and the OMI token.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ECOMI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ECOMI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ECOMI using one of the exchanges listed above.

