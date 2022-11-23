Edgestream Partners L.P. Buys 15,156 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 1,943.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,936 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 15,156 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gould Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Tevis Investment Management increased its holdings in Netflix by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management increased its holdings in Netflix by 483.3% in the 2nd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 20,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 201 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $286.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $258.78 and a 200-day moving average of $223.24. The company has a market cap of $127.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.71 and a 52 week high of $676.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.97. Netflix had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 27.64%. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.19 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

NFLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $243.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $330.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Netflix from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Pivotal Research raised Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $311.13.

About Netflix

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.