Edgestream Partners L.P. Buys 18,379 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 80.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,364 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,379 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $3,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 8.2% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,621,423 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $190,874,000 after buying an additional 64,224 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,820,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 316.8% during the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 9,291 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 7,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $121.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.28.

EW stock opened at $74.31 on Wednesday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $67.13 and a 52 week high of $131.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.05.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total transaction of $611,571.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at $5,689,297.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total value of $1,473,731.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,667,724.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total transaction of $611,571.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,689,297.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,525 shares of company stock worth $7,644,070 over the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

