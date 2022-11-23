Edgestream Partners L.P. Grows Position in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) by 1,503.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 172,642 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 161,874 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned about 0.20% of Six Flags Entertainment worth $3,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SIX. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 464.1% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 644.3% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 897.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 58.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. 92.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SIX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.58.

In related news, Director Arik W. Ruchim purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.05 per share, with a total value of $1,102,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,700,000 shares in the company, valued at $235,935,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CFO Gary Mick purchased 4,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.85 per share, with a total value of $95,398.75. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,898.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.05 per share, with a total value of $1,102,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,700,000 shares in the company, valued at $235,935,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 904,175 shares of company stock valued at $21,049,899 over the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SIX opened at $22.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.23. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 12-month low of $16.83 and a 12-month high of $47.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 2.20.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

