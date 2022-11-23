Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $3.08 Million Stock Position in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) by 90.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 277,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 131,518 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in CoreCivic were worth $3,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 7,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 612,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,840,000 after acquiring an additional 86,757 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CoreCivic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $377,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoreCivic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

Get CoreCivic alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered CoreCivic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

CoreCivic Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at CoreCivic

Shares of NYSE CXW opened at $12.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.66. CoreCivic, Inc. has a one year low of $8.39 and a one year high of $14.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.89.

In other CoreCivic news, CEO Damon T. Hininger sold 57,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total value of $661,811.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 652,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,449,654.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Damon T. Hininger sold 57,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total transaction of $661,811.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 652,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,449,654.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cole G. Carter sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total value of $57,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 202,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,342,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,952 shares of company stock valued at $1,160,442 in the last ninety days. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CoreCivic Profile

(Get Rating)

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CXW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CoreCivic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreCivic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.