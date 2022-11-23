Edgestream Partners L.P. Purchases 51,719 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 146.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,005 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 51,719 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $4,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 100,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,146,000 after purchasing an additional 28,738 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 417,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,369,000 after purchasing an additional 23,836 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Jabil by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,772,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,170,000 after buying an additional 36,447 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Jabil by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 19,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $1,221,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,600,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 19,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $1,221,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,600,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 7,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $459,320.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 149,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,174,280.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,785 shares of company stock worth $5,655,878 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

JBL opened at $70.77 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.28. Jabil Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.80 and a 1 year high of $72.11. The company has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The technology company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.20. Jabil had a return on equity of 42.59% and a net margin of 2.98%. The firm had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 27th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Jabil’s payout ratio is 4.63%.

JBL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jabil in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Jabil from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Jabil in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of $74.40.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

