Edgestream Partners L.P. Purchases 94,695 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 522.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,818 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,695 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $3,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 112.8% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,019 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Juniper Networks from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Juniper Networks from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Juniper Networks from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Juniper Networks from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Juniper Networks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.69.

Juniper Networks Stock Performance

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

NYSE:JNPR opened at $32.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.78. The company has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.69. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.18 and a fifty-two week high of $38.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 65.12%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 4,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $135,009.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,461.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Scott Kriens sold 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total transaction of $4,258,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,860,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,581,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 4,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $135,009.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,461.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 169,286 shares of company stock worth $5,124,684. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

