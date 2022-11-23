Edgestream Partners L.P. Purchases Shares of 52,912 Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 52,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,474,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,064,000 after buying an additional 20,328 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $654,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 98.7% during the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 5,531 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $2,636,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CBSH shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

NASDAQ CBSH opened at $74.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.92. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.80 and a 1 year high of $74.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 0.77.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $384.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.58 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 16.45%. Commerce Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 27.25%.

In related news, Director David W. Kemper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total value of $695,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,151,838 shares in the company, valued at $80,098,814.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Thomas J. Noack sold 715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $50,300.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,439 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,233.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David W. Kemper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total transaction of $695,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,151,838 shares in the company, valued at $80,098,814.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

