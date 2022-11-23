Edgestream Partners L.P. Takes $3.35 Million Position in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 20,364 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $3,348,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned approximately 0.09% of ICU Medical as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in ICU Medical by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,717,000 after buying an additional 5,957 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in ICU Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in ICU Medical by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,175 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,815,000 after buying an additional 4,522 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in ICU Medical by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 40,436 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,647,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in ICU Medical by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 130,978 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,531,000 after buying an additional 3,724 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ICUI opened at $157.55 on Wednesday. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.90 and a 1 year high of $251.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $150.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity

ICUI has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on ICU Medical from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered ICU Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

In other news, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.12, for a total transaction of $52,039.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,725.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical Profile

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap and SwabTip disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

