Efforce (WOZX) Trading Down 2% Over Last 7 Days

Efforce (WOZX) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 22nd. During the last week, Efforce has traded down 2% against the US dollar. One Efforce token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0639 or 0.00000394 BTC on major exchanges. Efforce has a total market cap of $33.68 million and approximately $478,482.18 worth of Efforce was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Efforce Profile

Efforce’s launch date was December 2nd, 2020. Efforce’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 527,135,519 tokens. The official message board for Efforce is efforce.medium.com. Efforce’s official Twitter account is @efforceofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Efforce is www.efforce.io.

Buying and Selling Efforce

According to CryptoCompare, “Efforce is an energy saving based project founded in 2018, based in Malta, which aims to make tokens that favour way of monetizing and using energy savings worldwide, making it easier to optimize the use of energy around the globe.Through blockchain technology, EFFORCE® will decentralize the energy efficiency industry. The community will benefit from this direct access to a market that will make better use of your energy.”

