Elastos (ELA) Trading 2.8% Lower Over Last Week

Elastos (ELA) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. In the last week, Elastos has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar. One Elastos coin can now be purchased for about $1.10 or 0.00006682 BTC on exchanges. Elastos has a total market capitalization of $22.37 million and approximately $723,383.21 worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Elastos Profile

Elastos’ launch date was August 17th, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 24,940,212 coins and its circulating supply is 20,346,868 coins. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @elastosinfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Elastos is news.elastos.org. The official website for Elastos is elastos.info. The Reddit community for Elastos is https://reddit.com/r/elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Elastos

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastos is a blockchain-powered operating system for the SmartWeb. ELA is the intrinsic token of the Elastos blockchain. It can be used for trading, investing in digital assets, and paying for blockchain processing fees.Elastos aims to create a new kind of Internet, powered by blockchain technology. On this new Internet, people will be able to own digital assets and generate wealth from them. Elastos wants to make digital assets scarce, identifiable and tradable. Property rights pave the way for wealth creation, and Elastos intends to build a new World Wide Web that respects those rights.”

