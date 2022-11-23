Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by Bell Asset Management Ltd

Bell Asset Management Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,670 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 22,991 shares during the period. Electronic Arts makes up approximately 2.0% of Bell Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Bell Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $9,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 294.1% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 128.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 164.9% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

EA stock traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $130.64. 19,515 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,290,743. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.24 and a 1-year high of $142.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.07 billion, a PE ratio of 40.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.68%.

EA has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.76.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total transaction of $101,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,314 shares in the company, valued at $3,196,905.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total value of $101,032.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,196,905.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 7,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total value of $958,858.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,802,922.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,033 shares of company stock worth $4,923,287. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

