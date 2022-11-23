Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.19.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Embraer in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Embraer from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Embraer from $13.00 to $11.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Embraer in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Embraer from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st.
Embraer Price Performance
Shares of NYSE ERJ opened at $10.61 on Friday. Embraer has a twelve month low of $7.91 and a twelve month high of $18.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.63, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.92.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Embraer
About Embraer
Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, and manufactures a variety of commercial aircrafts.
