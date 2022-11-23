Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.19.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Embraer in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Embraer from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Embraer from $13.00 to $11.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Embraer in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Embraer from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st.

Shares of NYSE ERJ opened at $10.61 on Friday. Embraer has a twelve month low of $7.91 and a twelve month high of $18.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.63, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.92.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Embraer by 4.7% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 22,376 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Embraer by 10.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Embraer by 10.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Embraer by 23.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,832 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Embraer by 24.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.57% of the company’s stock.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, and manufactures a variety of commercial aircrafts.

