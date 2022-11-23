EMC Capital Management Buys 1,215 Shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

EMC Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Rating) by 50.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,640 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Ingles Markets were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingles Markets during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingles Markets during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 717.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 1,066.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 16,571.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingles Markets alerts:

Ingles Markets Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IMKTA traded down $0.97 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.67. 884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,588. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.66. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $74.63 and a fifty-two week high of $102.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Ingles Markets Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.57%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ingles Markets in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Ingles Markets Profile

(Get Rating)

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingles Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingles Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.