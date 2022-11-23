EMC Capital Management Buys 1,992 Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

EMC Capital Management raised its position in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Werner Enterprises by 102.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 47,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 24,093 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its position in Werner Enterprises by 47.4% during the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 224,376 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,647,000 after purchasing an additional 72,102 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its position in Werner Enterprises by 7.6% during the second quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 26,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 8.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 229,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,857,000 after buying an additional 18,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 11.5% during the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 48,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after buying an additional 4,992 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

Werner Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of WERN stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.80. 5,215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 693,860. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.84 and a 52-week high of $48.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.79.

Werner Enterprises Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WERN. UBS Group upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Vertical Research downgraded Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Werner Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.36.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.