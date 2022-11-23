EMC Capital Management Grows Stock Holdings in Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN)

EMC Capital Management increased its position in shares of Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN – Get Rating) by 50.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,535 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,196 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Triton International were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Triton International by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 298,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,924,000 after buying an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Triton International by 1,075.4% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 163,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,677,000 after buying an additional 149,173 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Triton International by 6.6% during the second quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 119,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,317,000 after buying an additional 7,408 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Triton International by 5.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,813,000 after buying an additional 4,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in Triton International by 1.6% during the second quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 72,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,799,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. 65.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Triton International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Triton International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Triton International Price Performance

TRTN traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.14. 11,268 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 464,795. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.44. Triton International Limited has a 52-week low of $48.64 and a 52-week high of $72.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.60.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $424.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.64 million. Triton International had a net margin of 45.95% and a return on equity of 31.21%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Triton International Limited will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Triton International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. This is a boost from Triton International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio is 23.15%.

Triton International Profile

(Get Rating)

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Triton International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triton International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.