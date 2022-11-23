EMC Capital Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI)

EMC Capital Management lowered its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) by 72.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 27,070 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HCCI. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the second quarter valued at $70,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 49.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 25.8% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the second quarter valued at $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.34% of the company’s stock.
Heritage-Crystal Clean Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:HCCI traded up $1.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,722. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $36.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.28. The company has a market capitalization of $762.32 million, a PE ratio of 9.78, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.17.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Heritage-Crystal Clean Profile
Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Heritage-Crystal Clean (HCCI)
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.