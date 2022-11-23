EMC Capital Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI)

EMC Capital Management lowered its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) by 72.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 27,070 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HCCI. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the second quarter valued at $70,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 49.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 25.8% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the second quarter valued at $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Heritage-Crystal Clean alerts:

Heritage-Crystal Clean Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HCCI traded up $1.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,722. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $36.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.28. The company has a market capitalization of $762.32 million, a PE ratio of 9.78, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Heritage-Crystal Clean Profile

A number of research firms have issued reports on HCCI. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.67.

(Get Rating)

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.