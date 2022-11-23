EMC Capital Management Lowers Stock Position in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT)

EMC Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT – Get Rating) by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,616 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,074 shares during the quarter. Allied Motion Technologies makes up 0.3% of EMC Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Allied Motion Technologies were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 167.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 22.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 47.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 8.7% in the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 52,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,223 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.08% of the company’s stock.

Allied Motion Technologies Stock Down 0.9 %

Allied Motion Technologies stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.80. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,084. Allied Motion Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.14 and a 52-week high of $43.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $568.86 million, a PE ratio of 37.26 and a beta of 1.53.

Allied Motion Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Allied Motion Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 10.31%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMOT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allied Motion Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Allied Motion Technologies to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th.

Allied Motion Technologies Company Profile

Allied Motion Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. The company offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, optical encoders, active, and passive filters.

