EMC Capital Management Raises Position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

EMC Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) by 51.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,789 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Popular were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Popular by 22.7% during the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 615,878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,379,000 after buying an additional 113,782 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Popular by 13.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,923 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,764,000 after buying an additional 8,990 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of Popular by 98.1% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 27,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after buying an additional 13,633 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Popular by 12.5% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 14,828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Popular by 193.0% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 99,379 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,645,000 after buying an additional 65,467 shares during the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Popular alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Popular news, VP Jorge J. Garcia sold 1,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $110,944.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,299 shares in the company, valued at $745,965.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Jorge J. Garcia sold 1,383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $110,944.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,965.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Carlos J. Vazquez sold 9,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total value of $774,461.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 118,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,486,045.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Popular Stock Performance

Popular Dividend Announcement

Popular stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.37. 1,593 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 667,592. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.53 and a 200 day moving average of $76.44. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.85. Popular, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.47 and a 12-month high of $99.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BPOP shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Popular from $91.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Popular to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Popular to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Popular from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

About Popular

(Get Rating)

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.