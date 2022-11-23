EMC Capital Management Reduces Stock Holdings in Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC)

EMC Capital Management lowered its position in Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,493 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,652 shares during the quarter. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Flushing Financial were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Flushing Financial by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 378,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,460,000 after purchasing an additional 144,279 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Flushing Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,184,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Flushing Financial by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 874,032 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,535,000 after purchasing an additional 94,912 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Flushing Financial by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,480,912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,449,000 after purchasing an additional 92,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Flushing Financial by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,330,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,077,000 after purchasing an additional 56,474 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FFIC. StockNews.com lowered Flushing Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Flushing Financial to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

Flushing Financial Trading Down 0.7 %

Insider Activity

Shares of NASDAQ FFIC traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.66. The stock had a trading volume of 611 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,121. The company has a market capitalization of $615.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.68. Flushing Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $19.30 and a 1-year high of $25.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.27.

In related news, EVP Theresa Kelly sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total transaction of $41,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,097.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Flushing Financial Profile

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

