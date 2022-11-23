EMC Capital Management Sells 15,590 Shares of Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS)

EMC Capital Management lessened its stake in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Rating) by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,079 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 15,590 shares during the period. Transcat accounts for about 0.8% of EMC Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. EMC Capital Management owned approximately 0.21% of Transcat worth $913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Transcat by 148.1% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 572,822 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,542,000 after purchasing an additional 341,949 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Transcat by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 452,784 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,723,000 after acquiring an additional 102,270 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Transcat by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 401,825 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,604,000 after acquiring an additional 73,690 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Transcat by 184.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 83,687 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,790,000 after acquiring an additional 54,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Trust Services LTA purchased a new stake in shares of Transcat during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

TRNS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Transcat from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Transcat in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Transcat in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.25.

TRNS stock traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, reaching $81.67. The company had a trading volume of 4,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,040. Transcat, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.32 and a 1 year high of $99.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.11 and its 200 day moving average is $69.70. The company has a market cap of $617.43 million, a P/E ratio of 61.58 and a beta of 0.77.

In other Transcat news, Director Richard J. Harrison sold 2,509 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.97, for a total transaction of $180,572.73. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,800,473.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

