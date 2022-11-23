EMC Capital Management Sells 8,860 Shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI)

EMC Capital Management lowered its position in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) by 33.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,860 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Lakeland Bancorp were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 75.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 15,123 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 335.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 43,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 6,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th.

Lakeland Bancorp Stock Performance

Lakeland Bancorp Announces Dividend

LBAI traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $18.73. The company had a trading volume of 397 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,845. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.91 and a fifty-two week high of $20.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.40 and its 200 day moving average is $16.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.18%.

Lakeland Bancorp Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company provides commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits.

