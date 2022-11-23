Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Holdings Decreased by Guardian Capital Advisors LP

Guardian Capital Advisors LP cut its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 602,007 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,078 shares during the quarter. Enbridge comprises about 2.9% of Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $25,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Associated Banc Corp raised its position in Enbridge by 3.0% in the second quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 8,123 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in Enbridge by 4.4% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,682 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Enbridge by 1.1% in the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Enbridge by 5.3% in the first quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,984 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Enbridge by 3.9% in the first quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,961 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. 49.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Industrial Alliance Securities raised Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial downgraded Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. US Capital Advisors downgraded Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.22.

Enbridge Stock Up 0.4 %

Enbridge Company Profile

NYSE:ENB traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.17. The stock had a trading volume of 206,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,939,383. The company has a market capitalization of $83.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.80. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.02 and a 1-year high of $47.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

(Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.