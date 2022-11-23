Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) Price Target Cut to C$5.50

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR – Get Rating) (NYSE:EXK) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on EDR. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$6.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$6.13.

Endeavour Silver Trading Down 0.2 %

TSE EDR traded down C$0.01 on Wednesday, hitting C$4.65. 334,367 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,249. Endeavour Silver has a 52-week low of C$3.40 and a 52-week high of C$7.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of C$883.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.37.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the Guanaceví mine in Durango; and the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato.

