ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) Given a $4.25 Price Target at Ascendiant Capital Markets

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA – Get Rating) received a $4.25 target price from equities researchers at Ascendiant Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

ENDRA Life Sciences Stock Down 5.5 %

NDRA traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 406,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,304. ENDRA Life Sciences has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $1.09. The firm has a market cap of $10.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.27.

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Equities research analysts expect that ENDRA Life Sciences will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ENDRA Life Sciences stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. ( NASDAQ:NDRA Get Rating ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 278,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.63% of ENDRA Life Sciences at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc develops technology for improving the capabilities of clinical diagnostic ultrasound. The company develops thermo-acoustic enhanced ultrasound technology that transmits sound waves, which bounce off tissues, organs, and blood in the body for use in the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, as well as in temperature monitoring of thermoablative surgery, vascular imaging, and tissue perfusion.

