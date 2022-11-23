Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf Sells 720 Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 720 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $19,533.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,242,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,308,428.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, November 18th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 25,259 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total value of $687,297.39.
- On Monday, November 14th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 50,173 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total value of $1,375,241.93.
- On Monday, November 7th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 132,978 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $3,619,661.16.
Vir Biotechnology Price Performance
Shares of Vir Biotechnology stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.41. 526,024 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,247,336. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.14 and a beta of -0.01. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.05 and a 1-year high of $58.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.48.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 127.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 175.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 64.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Vir Biotechnology
Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.
