Energi Market Capitalization Achieves $9.32 Million (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 23rd. Energi has a market cap of $9.32 million and $161,207.97 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energi coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000965 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Energi has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00077161 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00059314 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001472 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000404 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00009871 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00023649 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000290 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001422 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00005569 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 58,665,566 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official website is energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

