Energy Services Fund Ugp Bcp Buys 240,000 Shares of Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA) Stock

Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA – Get Rating) major shareholder Energy Services Fund Ugp Bcp purchased 240,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.03 per share, with a total value of $247,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,597,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,825,869.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Energy Services Fund Ugp Bcp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 17th, Energy Services Fund Ugp Bcp acquired 360,000 shares of Charah Solutions stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.62 per share, for a total transaction of $223,200.00.

Charah Solutions Stock Performance

CHRA traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.02. 601,984 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,308. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.94. Charah Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $5.81. The stock has a market cap of $34.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.67, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charah Solutions

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRA. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Charah Solutions in the first quarter valued at $14,416,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Charah Solutions by 1,324,018.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 145,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 145,642 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charah Solutions by 22.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 606,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 110,470 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charah Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $2,005,000. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Charah Solutions by 2.4% during the first quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 3,591,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,924,000 after purchasing an additional 83,025 shares in the last quarter. 35.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Charah Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Charah Solutions from $7.50 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

About Charah Solutions

Charah Solutions, Inc provides environmental services to the power generation industry in the United States. The company offers remediation and compliance services, including environmental management of landfills for coal-fired power generation facilities and new and existing ash ponds; and active pond management services, such as closure by removal, cap-in-place, and design and construction of new ponds.

