Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Holdings Lifted by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 324.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,173 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 61,280 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ET. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 2.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 178,369 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 162,709 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 105,877 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 14,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 243,430 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 38,438 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ET shares. Mizuho upped their price target on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

Energy Transfer Trading Up 2.7 %

Energy Transfer stock opened at $12.49 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $38.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.79. Energy Transfer LP has a 12 month low of $7.96 and a 12 month high of $12.95.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $22.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.57 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 5.02%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a $0.265 dividend. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.11%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 2,428,747 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.04 per share, for a total transaction of $29,242,113.88. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 52,007,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,166,976.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 155,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,918,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 52,733,477 shares in the company, valued at $652,840,445.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 2,428,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.04 per share, for a total transaction of $29,242,113.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 52,007,224 shares in the company, valued at $626,166,976.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Profile

(Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.