Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

ENV has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Envestnet from $79.00 to $67.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Envestnet from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Envestnet from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Envestnet from $71.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Envestnet from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $64.25.

Shares of ENV opened at $56.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.20. Envestnet has a twelve month low of $41.72 and a twelve month high of $84.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.97 and a beta of 1.21.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Envestnet by 87.4% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,325,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,969,000 after purchasing an additional 618,360 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Envestnet during the first quarter worth approximately $37,976,000. Harbor Spring Capital LLC acquired a new position in Envestnet during the first quarter worth approximately $19,703,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Envestnet by 21.7% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,133,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,335,000 after purchasing an additional 202,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Envestnet during the second quarter worth approximately $9,520,000.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

