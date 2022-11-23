Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Stock Position Lessened by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE reduced its stake in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 128,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,963 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Envista were worth $4,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Envista by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in Envista by 0.6% in the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 57,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Envista by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Envista by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Envista by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 43,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NVST shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Envista in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Envista to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Envista from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Envista from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.17.

Shares of Envista stock opened at $36.64 on Wednesday. Envista Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $31.67 and a 1-year high of $52.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.45.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The company had revenue of $631.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.94 million. Envista had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 8.33%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

