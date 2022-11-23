enVVeno Medical (NASDAQ:NVNO) Shares Down 2%

enVVeno Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:NVNO – Get Rating) shares were down 2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.83 and last traded at $5.84. Approximately 8,978 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 35,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.96.

enVVeno Medical Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.25 and its 200-day moving average is $5.49.

Get enVVeno Medical alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On enVVeno Medical

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ACT Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in enVVeno Medical by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. ACT Capital Management LLC now owns 401,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after buying an additional 138,700 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC increased its position in enVVeno Medical by 26.8% during the third quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 149,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 31,607 shares during the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its position in enVVeno Medical by 60.0% during the second quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in enVVeno Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Sepio Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of enVVeno Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

About enVVeno Medical

enVVeno Medical Corporation (Nasdaq: NVNO) is an medical device company focused on the development of innovative bioprosthetic (tissue-based) devices to improve the standard of care in the treatment of venous disease. The company’s lead product, the VenoValve®️, is a first-in-class, surgical implant being developed for the treatment of severe deep venous Chronic Venous Insufficiency (CVI).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for enVVeno Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for enVVeno Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.