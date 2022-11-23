Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Shares Bought by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 344,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,876 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Equitable worth $8,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable during the first quarter worth $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 1,608.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 32.2% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 44.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Finally, AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 32.7% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 4,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of EQH stock opened at $31.60 on Wednesday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.61 and a fifty-two week high of $37.13. The stock has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.53.

Equitable Announces Dividend

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $900,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 445,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,368,116.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $900,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 445,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,368,116.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 7,300 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total value of $218,051.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,084.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 97,300 shares of company stock worth $2,925,851. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EQH. Barclays increased their price target on Equitable from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on Equitable from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Equitable from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Equitable from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Equitable from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.56.

Equitable Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

