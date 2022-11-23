Ergo (ERG) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $88.46 Million

Ergo (ERG) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. Ergo has a total market cap of $88.46 million and approximately $650,148.16 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ergo has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ergo coin can now be bought for about $1.41 or 0.00008551 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ergo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,532.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $78.51 or 0.00475128 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00025710 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.69 or 0.00119159 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $134.50 or 0.00814018 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $115.22 or 0.00697336 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006063 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.64 or 0.00239912 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 62,607,234 coins. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.