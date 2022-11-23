Ergo (ERG) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $88.46 Million

Ergo (ERG) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. Ergo has a total market cap of $88.46 million and approximately $650,148.16 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ergo has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ergo coin can now be bought for about $1.41 or 0.00008551 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,532.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000491 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $78.51 or 0.00475128 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00025710 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.69 or 0.00119159 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $134.50 or 0.00814018 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $115.22 or 0.00697336 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001754 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006063 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.64 or 0.00239912 BTC.
Ergo Coin Profile
Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 62,607,234 coins. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Ergo
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars.
