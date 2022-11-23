Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Acquires 85,484 Shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) by 262.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 118,007 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85,484 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Health Catalyst were worth $1,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HCAT. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Health Catalyst in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Health Catalyst by 667.5% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Health Catalyst in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Health Catalyst by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Health Catalyst in the 2nd quarter worth about $157,000. Institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

HCAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Health Catalyst from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Health Catalyst from $29.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Health Catalyst from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.53.

In other news, CEO Daniel D. Burton bought 197,078 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $1,998,370.92. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 900,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,127,419.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HCAT traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.53. 716 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,358,557. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.40 and a 1 year high of $46.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $521.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 4.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.36 and a 200 day moving average of $12.43.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.08. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 55.42% and a negative return on equity of 19.05%. The firm had revenue of $68.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.85 million. On average, analysts forecast that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

