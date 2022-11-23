Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Buys 7,061 Shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 175,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,061 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned about 0.65% of Aehr Test Systems worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Aehr Test Systems by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 102,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 33,638 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Aehr Test Systems by 76.9% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 364,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,704,000 after acquiring an additional 158,500 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 18.7% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 310,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 48,800 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Aehr Test Systems in the first quarter valued at $1,251,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Aehr Test Systems during the 1st quarter worth $185,000. Institutional investors own 32.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Aehr Test Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on AEHR. StockNews.com upgraded Aehr Test Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Aehr Test Systems in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Aehr Test Systems

Aehr Test Systems Stock Up 1.2 %

In other Aehr Test Systems news, VP Donald P. Richmond II sold 21,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $460,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 193,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,060,518. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, VP Donald P. Richmond II sold 21,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $460,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 193,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,060,518. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Vernon Rogers sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.32, for a total value of $526,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 71,129 shares in the company, valued at $1,872,115.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 181,706 shares of company stock valued at $4,237,832. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AEHR traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,706,844. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.51 and a 200 day moving average of $13.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $714.73 million, a P/E ratio of 77.79 and a beta of 1.64. Aehr Test Systems has a twelve month low of $6.71 and a twelve month high of $26.67.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.67 million during the quarter. Aehr Test Systems had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 22.10%. On average, analysts predict that Aehr Test Systems will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aehr Test Systems

(Get Rating)

Aehr Test Systems provides test systems for burning-in semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form worldwide. Its products include ABTS system that is used in the production and qualification testing of packaged parts for lower power and higher power logic devices, as well as for common types of memory devices; and FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems for burn-in and functional test of complex devices, such as leading-edge silicon carbide-based power semiconductors, memories, digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and integrated optical devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aehr Test Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aehr Test Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.