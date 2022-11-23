Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Cuts Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,526 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 2,851 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in American Express by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in American Express by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 106,492 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $19,914,000 after purchasing an additional 14,812 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in American Express by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,937 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in American Express by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,871 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in American Express by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 369,001 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $69,003,000 after purchasing an additional 21,849 shares in the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on AXP. StockNews.com began coverage on American Express in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on American Express from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on American Express from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group began coverage on American Express in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price target for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.58.

Insider Activity at American Express

American Express Trading Down 0.3 %

In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $149.27 per share, for a total transaction of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,270. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AXP stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $154.15. 12,986 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,150,887. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $130.65 and a fifty-two week high of $199.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $115.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.14.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.09. American Express had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 15.02%. The firm had revenue of $13.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that American Express will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 20.90%.

American Express Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.